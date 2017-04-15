Dr. Sheinin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Sheinin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Sheinin, MD
Dr. Sandra Sheinin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sheinin's Office Locations
- 1 671 N Wabash Cathedral Counseling Ctr, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 337-5874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheinin?
Very helpful with postpartum issues. Always returned calls and was very caring and attentive.
About Dr. Sandra Sheinin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275596363
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheinin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheinin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheinin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheinin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheinin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheinin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.