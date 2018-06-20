See All Psychiatrists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Sandra Swain, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Libertyville, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sandra Swain, MD

Dr. Sandra Swain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. 

Dr. Swain works at Allied Psychological Services Ltd in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Psychological Services Ltd
    501 Peterson Rd Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 532-0330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 20, 2018
    I've seen several therapists over the years, but I never clicked with a provider the way I did with Dr. Swain. I'd never seen a psychiatrist prior to seeing her, but she made me feel so at ease, even from our first session. She was always willing to squeeze me in when necessary, adjust my medications, and even diagnosed me with ADHD, something I never would've thought I'd had but that also made so much sense. She makes you feel comfortable and listens, never making you feel rushed at your visit.
    Holly V. in none — Jun 20, 2018
    About Dr. Sandra Swain, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295811016
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.