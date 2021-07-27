See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD

Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Swantek works at Rush University Senior Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swantek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geriatric Care Partners
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 955, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Good.
    — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639169279
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University School Med
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Michigan State University
