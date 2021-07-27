Overview of Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD

Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Swantek works at Rush University Senior Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.