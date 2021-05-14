Overview

Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Taccad-Reyes works at Thyroid Health of ImageCare, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.