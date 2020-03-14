Dr. Sandra Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Taylor, MD
Dr. Sandra Taylor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
1
Hematology Oncology Associates PC2828 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 774-5853
2
Hematology Oncology Associates940 Royal Ave Unit 100, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 774-5853
- 3 1879 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass, OR 97527 Directions (541) 774-5853
4
Urology Associates of Southern Oregon Llp2900 Doctors Park Dr Ste 100, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 774-5853
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a new patient appointment with Dr. Taylor and couldn't be more pleased. I am no longer in active treatment, just wanted to establish a relationship with an oncologist after relocating from Portland. Dr. Taylor was warm and approachable and had done a very thorough review of my history. I never felt rushed as I have often felt with other doctors, and left feeling very good about the care I will get in the event of a recurrence. Everyone I interacted with was very pleasant and welcoming, and I was seen right on time - overall, a great experience with something that is often stressful or worrisome.
About Dr. Sandra Taylor, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528011350
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
