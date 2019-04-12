Dr. Sandra Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Torres, MD
Dr. Sandra Torres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Neurology1514 Doctors Cir, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 254-9914
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
I found Dr. Torres very responsive to my needs after a fall with multiple injuries. She listened to me very carefully and took copious notes. I was quite impressed with her. Her practice is run very efficiently.
About Dr. Sandra Torres, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518068154
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.