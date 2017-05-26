See All Pediatricians in Austin, TX
Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD

Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Treybig works at CAPITAL PEDIATRICS GROUP in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Treybig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Pediatrics Group
    1100 W 39th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2017
    Our 6-year old daughter has seen Dr. Treybig since she was born. She's very knowledgeable and caring. Would definitely recommend.
    deeinaustin in austin, tx — May 26, 2017
    About Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336254507
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treybig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treybig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treybig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treybig works at CAPITAL PEDIATRICS GROUP in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Treybig’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Treybig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treybig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treybig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treybig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

