Overview of Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD

Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Treybig works at CAPITAL PEDIATRICS GROUP in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.