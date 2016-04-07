Overview of Dr. Sandra Valaitis, MD

Dr. Sandra Valaitis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Valaitis works at University Of Chicago Medicine in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.