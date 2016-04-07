Dr. Sandra Valaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Valaitis, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Valaitis, MD
Dr. Sandra Valaitis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Valaitis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Valaitis' Office Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-6118Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Womens Healthcare Hinsdale12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 106, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (773) 702-6118
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Palos Community Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valaitis?
Dr. Valaitis and staff(intern) explained my condition to me in a way that put me at ease. I was very worried when I first made the appointment and I walked away with knowledge and a feeling that my decision in my health care was important to her.
About Dr. Sandra Valaitis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831125749
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valaitis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valaitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valaitis works at
Dr. Valaitis has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valaitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valaitis speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valaitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.