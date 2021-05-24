Dr. Voremberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Voremberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Voremberg, MD
Dr. Sandra Voremberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with George Washington University School Of Medicine
Dr. Voremberg's Office Locations
Pediatric Group of West Orange395 PLEASANT VALLEY WAY, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
We were new to the area and were so grateful to have been referred to Dr. Voremberg. She is very thorough and never makes us feel rushed. She takes the time to listen and has amazing bedside manner, my five-year-old even loves her despite not loving doctor's visits. We've been seeing her for almost three years now and couldn't be happier!
About Dr. Sandra Voremberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Childrens National Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voremberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voremberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Voremberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voremberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voremberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voremberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.