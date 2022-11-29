Dr. Sandra Weakland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weakland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Weakland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They graduated from Ohio College Of Massotherapy and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Weakland's Office Locations
Concord Sleep Associates LLC54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 301, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-5282
F.whiting Hays MD Inc290 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-5282
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Despite having a very busy office filled with waiting patients, Dr. Weakland took the time needed to address and attend to my concerns. The staff is very efficient and pleasant.
About Dr. Sandra Weakland, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811986474
Education & Certifications
- Ohio College Of Massotherapy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weakland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weakland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weakland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weakland has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weakland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Weakland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weakland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weakland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weakland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.