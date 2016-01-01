See All Pediatricians in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD

Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. Whisler works at Presbyterian Ped Mltspclty Clin in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whisler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pmg Pediatric Pulmonology At Presbyterian Hospital Physician Office Building
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 4660, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 563-6530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316954365
    Education & Certifications

    • U New Mexico
    • University Of Nm Unm Health Scs Center
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whisler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whisler works at Presbyterian Ped Mltspclty Clin in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Whisler’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

