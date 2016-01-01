Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD
Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Pmg Pediatric Pulmonology At Presbyterian Hospital Physician Office Building201 Cedar St SE Ste 4660, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6530
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316954365
- U New Mexico
- University Of Nm Unm Health Scs Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.
