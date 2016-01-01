Overview of Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD

Dr. Sandra Whisler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Whisler works at Presbyterian Ped Mltspclty Clin in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.