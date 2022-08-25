Overview of Dr. Sandro Sinatora, MD

Dr. Sandro Sinatora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|University Of Autonoumus Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Sinatora works at Tomball Regional Int Medcn Assocs in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.