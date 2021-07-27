Overview

Dr. Sandy Amador, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Amador works at Sandy Amador DPM in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.