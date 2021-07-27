Dr. Sandy Amador, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy Amador, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Sandy Amador DPM6301 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 662-8700
- Palisades Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Amador is excellent. He greets you with a smile & hand shake soon as he sees you. He thoroughly goes over what kind of treatment he will perform. He is gentle & delivers pain free treatments. I went to him twice, once for a heel spur & the once for a severe ingrown toenail. Both times it only took one visit & he fixed the problems 100%. I highly recommend this Dr. to anyone with foot trouble. The staff is also pleasant to deal with. Keep up the good work Dr. Amador !
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
- Manhattan Va Hosp
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- St Peters University
Dr. Amador accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amador has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amador on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amador speaks Italian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amador. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amador.
