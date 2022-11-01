Overview of Dr. Sandy Charles, MD

Dr. Sandy Charles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Charles works at Novant Health Women's Heart & Vascular Center - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.