Overview

Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr



Dr. Chuan works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.