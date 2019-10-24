See All Pediatricians in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Sandy Huynh, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Sandy Huynh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with Inova Children's Hospital

Dr. Huynh works at Virginia Pediatric Group - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Huynh's Office Locations

    Virginia Pediatric Group - Fairfax
    3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7694
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Virginia Pediatric Group
    131 Elden St Ste 312, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2019
    The feeling of not being rushed is always a good feeling to have after every Dr's visit, that's how we always feel whenever we bring in our daughter for her appointments. Dr. Huynh always takes her time. She's very sweet and gentle. That's why our daughter loves her. She's very accommodating especially on answering our questions. We hope she'll stay that way. Thank you Dr. Huynh!
    KD — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. Sandy Huynh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124339361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Inova Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandy Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.