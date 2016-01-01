Dr. Sandy Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy Ibrahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandy Ibrahim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Inova 360 Services3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-7005
Inova Fair Oaks Medical Campus3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 306, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4520
Inova Fair Oaks Campus3600 Joseph Siewick Dr # 306, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4520
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandy Ibrahim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.