Overview

Dr. Sandy Ibrahim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Inova VIP 360 in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.