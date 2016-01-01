Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandy Lee, MD
Dr. Sandy Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 5598 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (832) 548-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sandy Lee, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1659790780
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
