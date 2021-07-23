Overview

Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Western Australia Faculty Of Med and Dent Perth Wa Australia and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Milgraum works at Rutgers Health Dermatology in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

