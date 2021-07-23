See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Western Australia Faculty Of Med and Dent Perth Wa Australia and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Milgraum works at Rutgers Health Dermatology in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rutgers Health-rwj Dermatology
    Rutgers Health-rwj Dermatology
    1 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 2400, Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 235-7993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD

  • Pediatric Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568498376
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Western Australia Faculty Of Med and Dent Perth Wa Australia
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milgraum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Milgraum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Milgraum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Milgraum works at Rutgers Health Dermatology in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Milgraum’s profile.

Dr. Milgraum has seen patients for Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milgraum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Milgraum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milgraum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milgraum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milgraum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

