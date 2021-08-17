See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (35)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD

Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Nosseir works at South Jersey Urogynecology, LLC in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nosseir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Jersey Urogynecology, LLC
    807 Haddon Ave, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervicitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nosseir?

    Aug 17, 2021
    I had a hysterectomy with bladder repair. Dr. Nosseir was wonderful, making me feel completely comfortable and doing an excellent job on my medical procedure.
    Susan — Aug 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nosseir to family and friends

    Dr. Nosseir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nosseir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD.

    About Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043464704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwell Health Lenox Hill
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nosseir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nosseir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nosseir works at South Jersey Urogynecology, LLC in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nosseir’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosseir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosseir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosseir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosseir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.