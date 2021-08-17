Dr. Nosseir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD
Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Nosseir works at
Dr. Nosseir's Office Locations
-
1
South Jersey Urogynecology, LLC807 Haddon Ave, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nosseir?
I had a hysterectomy with bladder repair. Dr. Nosseir was wonderful, making me feel completely comfortable and doing an excellent job on my medical procedure.
About Dr. Sandy Nosseir, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1043464704
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Health Lenox Hill
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- St George's University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nosseir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosseir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nosseir works at
Dr. Nosseir speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosseir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosseir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosseir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosseir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.