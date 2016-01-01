See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Rhee works at Perakis Resis Woods and Assocs in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven J. Resis MD Sc
    1701 E Woodfield Rd Ste 1000, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 240-2211
    PRA Crystal Lake Office
    350 E Congress Pkwy Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 356-5050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225233893
    Education & Certifications

    • MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rhee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

