Dr. Sandy Zhang-Nunes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Zhang-Nunes works at USC Roski Eye Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.