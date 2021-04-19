Dr. Sandy Zhang-Nunes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang-Nunes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy Zhang-Nunes, MD
Dr. Sandy Zhang-Nunes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
USC Roski Eye Institute65 N 1st Ave Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 446-2122
Doheny Eye Institute1450 San Pablo St Fl 4, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6335
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandy Zhang is amazing. After years of consults which left me little confidence my lagophthalmos (complication from a past surgery) could safely be addressed, I found Dr. Zhang. She immediately understood my problem and concerns. She kindly explained everything (no runarounds or “sells”, just facts). She's highly skilled. Surgical staff was kind and procedure went well. I'd trust her with a family member.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
