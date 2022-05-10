Overview

Dr. Sanford Archer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Archer works at Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat - Wing C in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Paralysis, Enlarged Turbinates and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.