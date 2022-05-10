See All Otolaryngologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Sanford Archer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
40 years of experience

Dr. Sanford Archer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Archer works at Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat - Wing C in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Paralysis, Enlarged Turbinates and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kentucky Clinic
    740 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 (859) 257-5405
    Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat
    740 S Limestone 3 Fl Wing, Lexington, KY 40508 (859) 257-5405
    Chi Saint Joseph Mount Sterling Snf
    225 Falcon Dr, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 (859) 497-5150
    UK Otolaryngology Clinic
    740 Rose St Fl Wing, Lexington, KY 40508 (859) 257-5405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vocal Cord Paralysis
Enlarged Turbinates
Laryngitis
    May 10, 2022
    Dr. Archer always provides fantastic care, listening carefully to concerns and communicating clearly with his patients. His staff is also always wonderful at their jobs, but today Dianna was especially kind. I'm an anxious person in general, and today was especially rough for me. Dianna at the front desk took the time to soothe my worries while keeping me in the loop in regards to my appointment. She made my experience even better and I am truly grateful!
    About Dr. Sanford Archer, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1396783411
    Education & Certifications

    University Iowa Hosps
    Micahel Reese Hosp Med Ctr
    Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Wake Forest University
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanford Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Archer has seen patients for Vocal Cord Paralysis, Enlarged Turbinates and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archer on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

