Dr. Baim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford Baim, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Baim, MD
Dr. Sanford Baim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Baim's Office Locations
Rush University Diabetes Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 250, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6163Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baim is the best! Patient and concerned.
About Dr. Sanford Baim, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1841227311
Education & Certifications
- U Utah Hosps
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baim has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.