Dr. Sanford Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Chen, MD
Dr. Sanford Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Orange County Retina Santa Ana1200 N Tustin Ave Ste 260, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 972-8432
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
About Dr. Sanford Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1427051994
Education & Certifications
- Harvard U-Mass Eye &amp; Ear Infirm|Harvard U-Mass Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirm
- U Penn-Scheie Eye Inst
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.