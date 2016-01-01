Overview of Dr. Sanford Chen, MD

Dr. Sanford Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chen works at Orange County Retina Santa Ana in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.