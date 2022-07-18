Overview of Dr. Sanford Dolgin, MD

Dr. Sanford Dolgin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Dolgin works at Emory Adult Congenital Heart Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.