Overview of Dr. Sanford Emery, MD

Dr. Sanford Emery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Emery works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.