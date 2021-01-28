See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD

Neurology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD

Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Fineman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fineman's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Essential Tremor

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD

  • Neurology
Education & Certifications

  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

