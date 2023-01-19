Dr. Sanford Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Friedman, MD
Dr. Sanford Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
Friedman MD and Meller MD PC941 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 988-3772
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
There isn't a more knowledgeable internist and cardiologist on the planet. Experienced and caring. The perfect combination.
About Dr. Sanford Friedman, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154335222
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.