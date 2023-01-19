Overview of Dr. Sanford Friedman, MD

Dr. Sanford Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at FRIEDMAN & MELLER MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.