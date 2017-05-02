Overview of Dr. Sanford Gips, MD

Dr. Sanford Gips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Gips works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.