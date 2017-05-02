Dr. Sanford Gips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Gips, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Gips, MD
Dr. Sanford Gips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Gips' Office Locations
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
The Heart House570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
The Heart House1051 W Sherman Ave Bldg 3, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent and professional doctor, I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Sanford Gips, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gips accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gips has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gips speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.