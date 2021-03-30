Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford Hartman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanford Hartman, MD
Dr. Sanford Hartman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
- 1 2311 Henry Clower Blvd Ste B, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-4242
-
2
Emory at Decatur Rheumatology2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 979-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable and clear in explaining causes, effects and treatment. Enjoyable sardonic sense of humor. It has been a pleasure and a comfort to be under his care! Ed Ogletree
About Dr. Sanford Hartman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1497762389
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affiliated Hosps
- Grady Mem Hospital
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
