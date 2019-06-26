Dr. Lubetkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford Lubetkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Lubetkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Lubetkin works at
Locations
1
Maurice Leibman MD & Assoc7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 700, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 272-1600
2
Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Southwest Cardiology, Sugar Land, TX16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Terrific, thorough, attentive, and very insightful. Communicates conditions, treatment plan, and medications clearly. Most highly recommended!
About Dr. Sanford Lubetkin, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316950538
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hospital
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubetkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubetkin has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubetkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lubetkin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubetkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubetkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubetkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubetkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.