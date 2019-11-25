Dr. Reikes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD
Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Reikes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reikes' Office Locations
-
1
Dept. of Nephrology1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8649Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 587-9660
- 3 200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-5552
-
4
Mitchell S Silverman MD75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1435Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reikes?
This past July, I was fully prepped and anxiously waiting for my biopsy to begin. After a wait of nearly three hours, the surgeon called it off. He explained that the anesthesiologist declined to participate because my potassium value was elevated. He said that I’d need to be cleared by my primary care physician before the surgery could be rescheduled. My primary recommended that I consult a nephrologist. I picked Sanford Reikes’ name out of the Summit directory–I didn’t know him from Sanford Koufax–and he was kind enough to see me on short notice. Dr. Reikes’ suspicions were aroused by my description of the manner in which the sample was taken. He ordered a re-test, this time with special instructions to the plebolotomist on how to take the sample. This time, my potassium was normal. In my long and difficult journey through the maze of modern medicine, I’ve met many physicians. Dr. Reikes’ humanity and intellect place him at the very top of my list–highly recommended.
About Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1467456384
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Barnes Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reikes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reikes works at
Dr. Reikes has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reikes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reikes speaks Russian.
Dr. Reikes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.