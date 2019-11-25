See All Nephrologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD

Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Reikes works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Louisville, KY and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reikes' Office Locations

    Dept. of Nephrology
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8649
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-9660
    200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-5552
    Mitchell S Silverman MD
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1435
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2019
    This past July, I was fully prepped and anxiously waiting for my biopsy to begin. After a wait of nearly three hours, the surgeon called it off. He explained that the anesthesiologist declined to participate because my potassium value was elevated. He said that I’d need to be cleared by my primary care physician before the surgery could be rescheduled. My primary recommended that I consult a nephrologist. I picked Sanford Reikes’ name out of the Summit directory–I didn’t know him from Sanford Koufax–and he was kind enough to see me on short notice. Dr. Reikes’ suspicions were aroused by my description of the manner in which the sample was taken. He ordered a re-test, this time with special instructions to the plebolotomist on how to take the sample. This time, my potassium was normal. In my long and difficult journey through the maze of modern medicine, I’ve met many physicians. Dr. Reikes’ humanity and intellect place him at the very top of my list–highly recommended.
    Henry M. Summers — Nov 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD
    About Dr. Sanford Reikes, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1467456384
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Hospital
    • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
    • Barnes Hospital
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
