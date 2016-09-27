Dr. Sanford Schulhofer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulhofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Schulhofer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sanford Schulhofer, DPM
Dr. Sanford Schulhofer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulhofer's Office Locations
- 1 2100 Calle de la Vuelta Unit C103, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5014
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great. with every tragic event that happened in the last month, I was most fortunate to be in Dr S good hands. cheers
About Dr. Sanford Schulhofer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134192339
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
