Dr. Sanford Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanford Sherman, MD
Dr. Sanford Sherman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.1850 W Winchester Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 800, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Northwest Neurology Ltd.22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 401, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 882-6604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sherman is very caring and I have never felt rushed. He is an awesome Neurologist.
About Dr. Sanford Sherman, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
