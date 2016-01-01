Overview

Dr. Sanford Taffet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Taffet works at Private Doctor's Office in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Indigestion and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.