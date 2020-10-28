Dr. Sanford Timen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Timen, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Timen, MD
Dr. Sanford Timen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Timen's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Timen's diagnostic skills and confident instructions brought me to a full understanding of my situation while his dry sense of humor is much appreciated.
About Dr. Sanford Timen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750382230
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Temple University Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
