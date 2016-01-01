Dr. Sanford Wert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Wert, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford Wert, MD
Dr. Sanford Wert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wert's Office Locations
Wert Orthopedics - Sheepshead Bay3423 Guider Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-4747Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanford Wert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477508661
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wert speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wert. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wert.
