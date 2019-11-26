Overview

Dr. Sanford White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Ks Sch Med and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Ensign Family Medicine, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.