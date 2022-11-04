Dr. Sanford White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford White, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanford White, MD
Dr. Sanford White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Sanford F White MD Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC281 Summerhill Rd Ste 101, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 698-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. White after having a miscarriage and wanting to switch practices. I went on to have another miscarriage and two healthy babies and to this day I am beyond grateful that I found him and his staff. They comforted me through every appointment, had an abundance of patience with me, were so kind and attentive and I truly don’t know what I would have done without them! If you’re looking for a doctors office with amazing knowledge and bedside manner then this is the office for you. I can’t say enough good things about them!
About Dr. Sanford White, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.