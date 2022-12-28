Overview of Dr. Sanford Wolfe, DO

Dr. Sanford Wolfe, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Premier Health Rheumatology in Vandalia, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.