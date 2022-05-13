Dr. Sang-Gil Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang-Gil Lee, MD
Dr. Sang-Gil Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
John M. Siliski M.d. PC1 Hawthorne Pl Ste 105, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I had Dr. Lee do shots/injections on my hands for years before I was at the point of needing surgery. He has a playful friendly vibe that in my 20's now late 30's I was comfortable with. I have had hand issues since age 4 and he was the first and only Dr I allowed to touch my hands. I have literally emailed him today asking for a suggestion on where else to look for another issue as I trust his judgement. I am stunned to see the negative reviews on here and can only speak to the years of great service from him and Miranda in the office I received then. Once injections were no longer an option, I had him operate on each wrist/hand. Zero scars. No issues. I would return to him 100%.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649270810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.