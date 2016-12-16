Overview of Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD

Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buena Park, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul Natl University and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Ahn works at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buena Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.