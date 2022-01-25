Dr. Sang Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Huh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sang Huh, MD
Dr. Sang Huh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Paris Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Huh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Huh's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Group2723 S 7th St Ste L, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-1418
-
2
Paris Community Hospital721 E Court St, Paris, IL 61944 Directions (812) 232-1418
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Paris Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huh?
Dr. Huh was my answer to prayer. After several specialists and 4 years of tests I finally was referred to Dr. Huh who found a very rare condition and started treatment with careful monitoring. Has been a miracle and symptoms are finally controlled. Would highly recommend Dr. Huh and his staff to anyone. Wait time are usually short, scheduling is easy, staff friendly and professional.
About Dr. Sang Huh, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1194799742
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh works at
Dr. Huh has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huh speaks Korean.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.