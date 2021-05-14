See All General Surgeons in West Islip, NY
Dr. Sang Jho, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (13)
West Islip, NY
Overview of Dr. Sang Jho, MD

Dr. Sang Jho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. 

Dr. Jho works at SJ Surgery of NY in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jho's Office Locations

    SJ Surgery of NY
    1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 2-4, West Islip, NY 11795 (631) 334-4586

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 13 ratings
    May 14, 2021
    Dr. Jho is a wonderful doctor! I am very appreciative of the fine care that my dad has been receiving. Dr. Jho is a very caring and skilled physician. His genuine concern for his patients is evident. Many thanks to Dr. Jho!
    Maria Cinnamo — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Sang Jho, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Korean
    1053555961
