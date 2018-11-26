Dr. Sang Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Sang Kim, MD
Dr. Sang Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
-
2
South Office8851 Southpointe Dr Ste A2, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 885-7670
-
3
Retina Institute9002 N Meridian St Ste 102, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 573-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Very professional keeps close check on my condition.
About Dr. Sang Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033119417
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Hahnemann U
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Hahnemann University
- Occidental College, Los Angeles, California
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.