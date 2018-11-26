Overview of Dr. Sang Kim, MD

Dr. Sang Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.



Dr. Kim works at ST VINCENT HOSPITALS & HEALTH CAR in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.