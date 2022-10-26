See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Sang Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (36)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sang Lee, MD

Dr. Sang Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Lee works at Jh Outpatient Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jh Outpatient Center
    601 N Caroline St Fl 5, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-8344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    I injured my back and was unable to walk, feed myself, or even use the bathroom for four days, Dr. Lee performed a discectomy at 8 AM and by 6 PM the same day I was home, pain-free, walking, and going up and down the stairs on my own. The procedure was minimally invasive and I didn’t even get stitches! The wound on my back is barely visible after just one month of recovery. Dr. Lee literally changed my life for the better and I will always be grateful for that.
    Fernando Dominguez — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Sang Lee, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1649625336
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

