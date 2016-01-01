Dr. Noh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sang Noh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sang Noh, MD
Dr. Sang Noh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Noh works at
Dr. Noh's Office Locations
Sang Noh MD11160 Warner Ave Ste 215, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 957-6055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sang Noh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Noh speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.