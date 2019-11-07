Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD
Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 6261650 Response Rd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 614-4357
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Oh is very patient and answered all of my questions in a way I could understand
About Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
