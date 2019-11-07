See All Ophthalmologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD

Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Dr. Oh works at Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 626 in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oh's Office Locations

    Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 626
    1650 Response Rd, Sacramento, CA 95815

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Dr Oh is very patient and answered all of my questions in a way I could understand
    Nov 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sang-Rog Oh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659588978
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh works at Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 626 in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Oh’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

