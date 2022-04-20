Dr. Ji accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sang Ji, MD
Dr. Sang Ji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
COR Healthcare Medical Associates2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-0508
Cor Healthcare Medical Associates520 N Prospect Ave Ste 300, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 372-1156
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Ji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ji has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ji speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ji, there are benefits to both methods.